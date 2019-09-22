Roger Federer Beats John Isner to Keep Team Europe in Hunt for Laver Cup Title
Laver Cup 2019: Roger Federer defeated John Isner 6-4, 7-6(3) as Team Europe closed in on Team World's lead.
Roger Federer's win took the Laver Cup title decider to the final match. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Geneva: Roger Federer saved Europe from defeat in the Laver Cup after beating John Isner in a tight match 6-4, 7-6 (3) that takes the tournament down to the final singles match.
Federer had to win a tense tie-break over world number 20 Isner to take the three points, smashing an ace on the final point to raise the roof in Geneva after the American had somehow shot wide with the court at his mercy.
Team World lead 11-10 ahead of German Alexander Zverev's clash Milos Raonic, a straight shootout for the tournament after Taylor Fritz had earlier put Team World to within one win of capturing their first Laver Cup with a 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 10-5 win over Dominic Thiem.
"I'm thrilled that I was able to give something back to the team," said Federer.
"Obviously to see Rafa on the sidelines after having to pull out with an injury, it's great camaraderie I feel."
And still... @rogerfederer has not lost a #LaverCup singles match.The Swiss local def. John Isner 6-4 7-6(3) to take us into a decider.#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/FCyhuoFQIC— Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2019
Team World came into the day 7-5 down but were boosted by Rafael Nadal's withdrawal with a hand injury.
Fritz, himself a replacement for injured Nick Kyrgios, followed up on Isner and Jack Sock's 5-7, 6-4, 10-8 defeat of Federer and Stefanos Tsitsipas with a surprise tie-break triumph over world number five Thiem.
"That was such a big match for Team World to win, we really needed that," said Fritz.
"This has to be one of the biggest wins of my career. It means so much more when you're playing for other people as well."
This year is the first time the tournament has been played since being added to the ATP Tour.
Europe won the 2018 edition 13-8 in Chicago.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Zoo Shares First Glimpse of Kiki, a Baby Red Panda
- Sonakshi Sinha Replies to People Trolling Her For Not Answering KBC Ramayan Question
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships
- Sony Bravia A9G OLED Master Series Review: The TV to Buy If You Are Rich Enough