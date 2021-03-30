Roger Federer Becomes Brand Ambassador for Swiss Tourism Board

A series of visuals and short clips will showcase Roger Federer “being energised by Swiss nature".
“Communication activities will begin throughout the month of April with a focus on European cities followed by the USA and Asia Pacific, specifically India. (Federer) will present his preferred places, Swiss highlights as well as hidden gems," said ST.
#News: We all need #Switzerland, including @rogerfederer! That’s why he is now officially our new ambassador. #IneedSwitzerlandhttps://t.co/Da2kMuulNX— Switzerland Tourism (@MySwitzerland_e) March 29, 2021
Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, was born in Basel, the third-most populous city in Switzerland, and lives in the northern municipality of Bottmingen.
“I have been all over the world. My favourite place has always remained Switzerland. It’s the country I miss the most, when I’m travelling," said Federer.