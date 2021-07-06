Roger Federer Becomes Oldest Wimbledon Quarter-finalist in Open Era

Roger Federer on Monday became the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals since the dawn of the Open Era in 1968. Federer, who will be 40 in just under five weeks’ time, eased past Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego 7-5, 6-4, 6-2 to make the last-eight at the All England Club for the 18th time. “I felt after the first set I was able to control things. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the quarters," said Federer whose match took place on the final ‘Manic Monday’, so-called because all the last-16 ties in the men’s and women’s event are played.

From next year, play will be held on the middle Sunday, which has traditionally been the tournament rest day.

“I’m happy to have played in the era that there was a ‘Middle Sunday’ but it now means more people can come to the tournament.

“It was very special and I really enjoyed it."

In what will be his 58th Grand Slam quarter-final, eight-time Wimbledon champion Federer will face either second seed Daniil Medvedev or Hubert Hurkacz, the 14th seed, for a place in the semi-finals.

Medvedev was leading Hurkacz 6-2, 6-7 (2/7), 6-3, 3-4 when play was halted for the night due to rain.

“It is not fair for anyone. I have been in these situations before — but these guys are young and they can recover," said Federer.

“Unfortunately they are very, very good too, so hopefully it rains again tomorrow… I’m kidding, I’m kidding!"

