Roger Federer Celebrates 1500th Match With Breezy 1st Round Win in Basel

Roger Federer demolished German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 to enter the second round of ATP Swiss Indoors.

Updated:October 21, 2019, 11:58 PM IST
Roger Federer Celebrates 1500th Match With Breezy 1st Round Win in Basel
Roger Federer eased into the second round in Basel.

Basel: Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.

This was a landmark 1,500th career match for the 38-year-old Swiss legend as he chases his 103rd title.

Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.

Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits, owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

