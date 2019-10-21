Roger Federer Celebrates 1500th Match With Breezy 1st Round Win in Basel
Roger Federer demolished German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 to enter the second round of ATP Swiss Indoors.
Roger Federer eased into the second round in Basel. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Basel: Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.
This was a landmark 1,500th career match for the 38-year-old Swiss legend as he chases his 103rd title.
Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.
Roger's off to the perfect start 👌
In his 1500th ATP match, @rogerfederer defeats Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 to kick off his Basel campaign in fine & fantastic fashion 👏
🎥: @TennisTV | #SwissIndoorsBasel pic.twitter.com/41j5n58mc6
— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2019
Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits, owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio All-In-One Plans Start at Rs 222 Which Includes Bundled Non-Jio Calls
- CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Mega First-of-its-Kind 'Community Diwali' in Delhi
- PUBG Mobile: Payload Mode Arriving on October 23, Here’s Everything we Know
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Your New OnePlus TV Could Cost as Low as Rs 53,069
- Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Get Samsung’s The Frame QLED Smart TV at Rs 72,000