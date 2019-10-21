Roger Federer Celebrates 1500th Match With Breezy 1st Round Win in Basel

Basel: Roger Federer opened his bid for a 10th title at the ATP Swiss Indoors in Basel on Monday, crushing German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 in the opening round.

This was a landmark 1,500th career match for the 38-year-old Swiss legend as he chases his 103rd title.

Federer is defending the 2018 title at his hometown event. The victory improved his career record at the tournament to 72-9 and increased his Basel win streak to 21 straight matches.

Roger's off to the perfect start 👌 In his 1500th ATP match, @rogerfederer defeats Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 to kick off his Basel campaign in fine & fantastic fashion 👏 🎥: @TennisTV | #SwissIndoorsBasel pic.twitter.com/41j5n58mc6 — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 21, 2019

Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits, owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

