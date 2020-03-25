Roger Federer Contributes 1m Swiss Francs to 'Vulnerable Families in Switzerland' Amid Coronavirus

Roger Federer announced on his social media account that he and his wife Mirka had donated one million Swiss francs "for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland" amid the coronavirus crisis.

As he announced their contribution, he also called on for others to give support to the ones who need it.

"These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland.

"Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay healthy!" Federer wrote on Instagram.

In order to curb the coronavirus pandemic, Switzerland is under a lockdown with non-essential business allowed till April 19.

Federer joined Simona Halep among the contributors from the tennis world. The former WTA world No.1 Halep last week had announced that she would be donating money to pay for medical equipment in her home country of Romania.

Professional tennis is suspended until June 7 due to coronavirus

In football, various clubs have come out in UK to help healthcare staff and have opened their stadiums to help in the fight for coronavirus.

On the other hand, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Argentine great Lionel Messi have donated one million euros each towards the fight against coronavirus.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, donated lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with coronavirus.