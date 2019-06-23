Roger Federer Crushes David Goffin to Lift 10th Halle Open Title
Roger Federer defeated David Goffin in straight sets to win the Halle Open for a record-extending 10th time in his career.
Roger Federer won the Halle Open for the 10th time (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Halle Westfalen: Roger Federer will head to Wimbledon in high spirits after waltzing past Belgium's David Goffin in straight sets to win a record-extending 10th title at the ATP event in Halle on Sunday.
Federer, 37, beat Goffin 7-6 (7/2), 6-1 to secure his 102nd career singles title and remain unbeaten on grass so far this season.
"It's unbelievable. I never thought when I first played here that I would win 10 titles," said Federer.
The Swiss star is chasing a ninth Wimbledon crown in London next month as he looks to extend and defend his record of 20 career majors.
Long-term rival Rafael Nadal moved to within just two titles of Federer's record with his 12th French Open triumph earlier this month, while world number one Novak Djokovic is just five short with 15 career majors.
HE DID IT AGAIN! #federer 10th title in Halle #noventiopen19 pic.twitter.com/r5cy8JxhCt
— NOVENTI OPEN (@ATPHalle) June 23, 2019
Federer endured a rough ride in the early rounds in Halle, battling to hard-fought, three-set victories over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Roberto Bautista Agut.
Things got easier in the latter stages as he thrashed Andy Murray's new doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the semi-finals before dispatching Goffin on Sunday.
Federer held off three break points early in the first set before prevailing in the tiebreaker.
An unsettled looking Goffin then gifted Federer the opening game of the second set with a double fault on break point.
From there, the Swiss never looked back, breaking Goffin twice more on his way to a 10th Halle title.
It is the first time Federer has reached double figures at any individual tournament.
He has triumphed eight times at both Wimbledon and the Dubai Open, and has won his home tournament in Basel on nine occasions.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore
- Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- India vs Afghanistan: Was Confident 49th Over Would Not be Expensive: Shami
- 2019 TVS Apache RR 310 First Ride Review: Small Changes, Big Difference
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s