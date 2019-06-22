Roger Federer to Meet David Goffin in 13th Halle Final after Beating Pierre-Hugues Herbert
Roger Federer defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets to book his place in the final of Halle Open against David Goffin.
Roger Federer will be playing for his record-extending tenth title at Halle Open (Photo Credit: ATP Twitter)
Halle Westfalen: Roger Federer's Wimbledon preparations continue to run smoothly after he reached the final of the ATP event in Halle for a 13th time with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Andy Murray's new doubles partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert on Saturday.
World number 43 Herbert, 28, struggled in his first-ever meeting with 20-time major winner Federer, who is chasing a record-extending tenth title in Halle this year.
The straight-sets victory provided welcome respite for Federer, who was forced to battle through gruelling three-set encounters with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Roberto Bautista Agut earlier in the week.
The 37-year-old Swiss will face David Goffin in the final, after the Belgian fought to victory over rising Italian star Matteo Berrettini earlier on Saturday.
Goffin, 28, who also knocked out home favourite and world number five Alexander Zverev in the last eight on Thursday, beat Berrettini 7-6 (7/4), 6-3 to reach his first ATP Tour final since 2017.
Is a 10th title in Halle on the way for @rogerfederer? 🏆🎥: @TennisTV | #NoventiOpen19 pic.twitter.com/AxJlJvsAPo— ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 22, 2019
"It's an amazing feeling. I have worked really hard in the last few months and it is paying off now," said Goffin.
The Belgian proved one challenge too many for in-form 23-year-old Berrettini, who has risen to 22 in the world rankings this season and claimed his second ATP title of the year in Stuttgart last week.
Goffin has lost seven of his eight meetings with Federer in the past, beating him in three sets at the 2017 ATP Finals in London.
"We all know how good Roger is on grass. He is incredible, but I will try to be ready to beat him," said Goffin.
"Roger has had tough matches this week against Tsonga and Bautista Agut, but as soon as he has had to play his best tennis, he has done so."
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh is Shahid Kapoor's Biggest Opener, Google Pays Tribute to Amrish Puri
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor Film Opens Big, Earns Rs 20.21 Crore
- PUBG Lite Pre-Registration Begins in India, Here’s How to Register and get Free Rewards
- Fernando Torres Announces Retirement at the Age of 35, Fans Pay Tribute
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s