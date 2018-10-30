English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roger Federer Due in Town as Joao Sousa Lines Up Novak Djokovic at Paris Masters
Roger Federer is poised to seek his 100th ATP title at the Paris Masters this week with organisers announcing the Swiss great "arrives" on Tuesday.
(Image: Twitter/ATPWorldTour)
Loading...
Roger Federer is poised to seek his 100th ATP title at the Paris Masters this week with organisers announcing the Swiss great "arrives" on Tuesday.
If the holder of 20 Grand Slam titles lines up at Bercy it will be his first appearance at the last Masters event of the season since 2015.
The 37-year-old Swiss star won his 99th career title at the weekend in Basel but hasn't played in Paris in three years due to injury and selective scheduling.
Federer "arrives tomorrow" organisers tweeted on Monday. He faces either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Milos Raonic on Wednesday.
Portugal's Joao Sousa will meet Novak Djokovic in the second round after defeating Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-3 in his opening match.
Cecchinato stunned Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the French Open in June, but the Italian missed out on a rematch with Djokovic as he fell apart after losing his serve at 5-5 in the opening set.
Second seed Djokovic is a four-time champion in Paris and is bidding to reclaim the world number one ranking from Rafael Nadal this week.
The Spaniard, who has never won the indoor tournament, is making his return from the knee injury that scuppered his US Open chances.
Filip Krajinovic, last year's runner-up in Paris, slid to a first-round defeat by Karen Khachanov that will send the Serb spiralling down the rankings.
The 34th-ranked Krajinovic served for the first set but rapidly came unstuck and suffered a 7-5, 6-2 loss that will see him tumble outside the top 90.
Richard Gasquet beat Denis Shapovalov but Gasquet's fellow Frenchman Nicoals Mahut went out 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 to American Frances Taifoe.
If the holder of 20 Grand Slam titles lines up at Bercy it will be his first appearance at the last Masters event of the season since 2015.
The 37-year-old Swiss star won his 99th career title at the weekend in Basel but hasn't played in Paris in three years due to injury and selective scheduling.
Federer "arrives tomorrow" organisers tweeted on Monday. He faces either Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Milos Raonic on Wednesday.
Portugal's Joao Sousa will meet Novak Djokovic in the second round after defeating Marco Cecchinato 7-5, 6-3 in his opening match.
Cecchinato stunned Djokovic in the quarter-finals of the French Open in June, but the Italian missed out on a rematch with Djokovic as he fell apart after losing his serve at 5-5 in the opening set.
Second seed Djokovic is a four-time champion in Paris and is bidding to reclaim the world number one ranking from Rafael Nadal this week.
The Spaniard, who has never won the indoor tournament, is making his return from the knee injury that scuppered his US Open chances.
Filip Krajinovic, last year's runner-up in Paris, slid to a first-round defeat by Karen Khachanov that will send the Serb spiralling down the rankings.
The 34th-ranked Krajinovic served for the first set but rapidly came unstuck and suffered a 7-5, 6-2 loss that will see him tumble outside the top 90.
Richard Gasquet beat Denis Shapovalov but Gasquet's fellow Frenchman Nicoals Mahut went out 7-6 (7/1), 6-2 to American Frances Taifoe.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Opens Up on What Makes Her Relationship With Nick Jonas Work
- Venice Sinks Under Worst Floods Since 1966; See Pics and Videos
- Will a Apple MacBook Air Reboot Put it in Competition With The iPad Pro?
- Shibani Dandekar on Rumoured Relationship with Farhan Akhtar: Don't Need to Announce Who I'm Dating
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...