Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Roger Federer Earns 1 Million Euro from Swiss Indoors and Donates it All to Charity

Roger Federer, who registered his 22nd straight victory at the Swiss Indoors n Wednesday, will donate his entire earnings from the tournament to the Roger Federer Foundation.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 24, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Roger Federer Earns 1 Million Euro from Swiss Indoors and Donates it All to Charity
Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Roger Federer is loved all over the world for being the champion he is on the court. The Swiss great has won most tournaments there is to win and along with them their hefty sums of prize money. When he comes home to Basel, he charges a whopping € 1million (£865,000) for just turning up at the Swiss Indoors, and he walks away with nothing, donating the entire earning to the Roger Federer Foundation.

"All the money I receive here I continue to give to the Foundation," Federer said.

"My goal was that my contract will continue automatically as long as I play.

"And so we have settled it now. For me, it was clear anyway that I would play here every year as long as I continue to play tennis professionally.

"And it is also important for the organisers to know that they can count on me."

On Wednesday, Federer crushed Radu Albot 6-0, 6-3, to register his 22nd victory in a row at the Swiss Indoors and earn a quarter-final place at his home event for the 17th time.

The nine-time champion was ruthless in a 22-minute opening set, finishing the entire job in 63 minutes in front of 9,000 fans.

"It's a super feeling to know exactly where the ball is going, what the other guy is doing," said top seed Federer.

"I was hitting a lot of winners, those kind of moments are really rare."

Federer, who is playing in Basel for the 19th time, won his first set to love at the tournament since 2006.

"I'm very happy, it was important to start the second set with a break," said 38-year-old Federer.

He will on Friday face the winner from Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe, who both earned straight-set wins earlier in the day.

(With inputs from AFP)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram