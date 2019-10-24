Roger Federer Earns 1 Million Euro from Swiss Indoors and Donates it All to Charity

Roger Federer is loved all over the world for being the champion he is on the court. The Swiss great has won most tournaments there is to win and along with them their hefty sums of prize money. When he comes home to Basel, he charges a whopping € 1million (£865,000) for just turning up at the Swiss Indoors, and he walks away with nothing, donating the entire earning to the Roger Federer Foundation.

"All the money I receive here I continue to give to the Foundation," Federer said.

"My goal was that my contract will continue automatically as long as I play.

"And so we have settled it now. For me, it was clear anyway that I would play here every year as long as I continue to play tennis professionally.

"And it is also important for the organisers to know that they can count on me."

On Wednesday, Federer crushed Radu Albot 6-0, 6-3, to register his 22nd victory in a row at the Swiss Indoors and earn a quarter-final place at his home event for the 17th time.

The nine-time champion was ruthless in a 22-minute opening set, finishing the entire job in 63 minutes in front of 9,000 fans.

"It's a super feeling to know exactly where the ball is going, what the other guy is doing," said top seed Federer.

"I was hitting a lot of winners, those kind of moments are really rare."

Federer, who is playing in Basel for the 19th time, won his first set to love at the tournament since 2006.

"I'm very happy, it was important to start the second set with a break," said 38-year-old Federer.

He will on Friday face the winner from Stan Wawrinka and Frances Tiafoe, who both earned straight-set wins earlier in the day.

(With inputs from AFP)

