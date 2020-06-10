Roger Federer Ends 2020 Season After Fresh Surgery on Right Knee

Roger Federer will play no further part in whatever is left of the 2020 tennis season after he announced on Wednesday that he had to undergo another knee surgery.

Federer has had knee troubles since the 2016 season when he underwent a surgery and missed half the season to come back rejuvenated in 2017.

With the tennis world planning on get back to the court, fans were looking forward to seeing Federer and his colleagues once again. However, Federer has drawn curtains on his season.

Federer had been undergoing rehabilitation after a right knee surgery in February. However, the rehabilitation did not gone as planned and he had to undergo another "arthroscopic procedure".

Federer thereafter made the announcement that he would like to take a break and get "100 per cent" ready to compete next year.

Here is Federer's full statement:

Dear Fans,



I hope you are staying safe and healthy.



A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee. Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100% ready to play at my highest level. I will be missing my fans and the tour dearly but, I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season.

All the best,



Roger

Just a day ago, Federer's coach Severin Luthi had revealed that his recovery was not going well. "It is slower than we thought."

When Federer had the knee surgery in February, he was set to miss Dubai Championships, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami Open and the French Open. But as it turned out, the coronavirus lockdown was soon imposed and the entire circuit was shut.

It was expected that when tennis resumes, Federer would have been ready by then to be back on the court. However, fans will have to wait till next year now.