Roger Federer Explains Why He is Not Back Training Like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic: Don't See Reason

As sports around the world start to chart a course for a return to normalcy, Tennis has been tentative to commit.

Tennis has been on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in early March, as players around the world are finding it difficult to get back to training.

Roger Federer though is not sure he wants to get back so soon, as the world number 4 had already decided to make a stop to undergo knee surgery.

"Since I had surgery in 2016, I have not spent five weeks in a row at home. It has been a great time for the whole family, we have been lucky to be healthy and our family and friends are well. Sometimes we go crazy being so much time together at home, but that's normal," said Federer.

Federer in fact has not played a tennis match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2020 back in January.

"The truth is I'm not training because, to be honest, I don't see a reason to do it right now. I'm physically fine and I think it will be a long time before we compete again. It's important for me to take a good rest now. I don't miss tennis is so much less, although when we are close to returning and I have a goal to train, I will be super motivated," Federer said.

Rafael Nadal and Djokovic - other two members of the 'Big 3'- have already returned to training earlier this week.