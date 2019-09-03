Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans

There is good news for fans of Roger Federer. The 38-year-old Swiss star has given fans a positive update regarding his plans to retire. Turns out, he has no such plans, at least in the near future.

Crediting family bliss for his extraordinary form, Federer recently revealed that he may play well into his 40s.

Earlier this year, there was heightened speculation that the 20-time Grand Slam winner may call it quits after playing Wimbledon, but his superlative showing on the grass courts of England has kept the talk at bay.

Now, after reaching the quarterfinals at the year's last Slam, the US Open, he has revealed plans to try and compete with the best players in the world for the foreseeable future.

On being asked if he will still be playing at 40 years old, Federer replied, "It's not impossible," reported Express UK.

The tennis star went on to add that while a few years back he would not have had thought that it was possible, but added, "when you feel fully fit like I do right now, you think you can play forever."

He further said it was a "privilege to feel like that for a longer period of time," adding, "I haven’t had any major setbacks since I felt my back in Montreal against Sascha Zverev (in 2017)."

Federer further explained why he feels so happy and excited about continuing his career, saying one needs to love what they are doing, adding, "Find a way to really keep yourself entertained because you go through moments where maybe being away from your home city, village, country, house, whatever it may be, friends, it’s not that fulfilling.

Federer further said, "You’ve sometimes got to look for ways to keep going. I think what’s helped me so much is stability with my relationship with my wife, my relationship with my sister and my parents.”

The tennis star further credited his friends who he was able to keep throughout his career. "That just made time away or at home so much fun. That has helped me a lot," he added.

He went on to say that if he had only won 50 percent of the matches on tour, maybe he would not be playing anymore, "But because we know we can still beat the best, win the biggest tournaments, it's so worthwhile to stay there and see if you can go back to these emotions, see if you can do it at a later stage in your career."

