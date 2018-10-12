English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roger Federer Hails 'Super-Inspiring' Rafael Nadal for Majorca Flood Help
Roger Federer hailed old rival Rafael Nadal as "super-inspiring" after the world number one joined in the clean-up operation after flash floods killed 12 people on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca.
(Reuters)
Loading...
Roger Federer hailed old rival Rafael Nadal as "super-inspiring" after the world number one joined in the clean-up operation after flash floods killed 12 people on the Spanish holiday island of Majorca.
Spanish tennis star Nadal, 32, was pictured wearing boots and white gloves, mopping up the floor of a warehouse on Wednesday on the island where he lives.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion, currently sidelined through injury, has also offered to open up his sports centre and tennis academy to people made homeless by the floods.
"I know how important Majorca is to Rafa and I have been in touch with him to see if I can help with anything," Federer said in a video message recorded in Shanghai where he is currently competing.
"I have seen him helping in the village where he comes from and to see that is super-inspiring. Rafa, you have our support.
"We are thinking of all the people in Majorca. We wish you strength in these difficult times and I hope to be back on Majorca soon."
Fellow rival Novak Djokovic, also taking part in Shanghai, said he hoped Nadal's efforts would inspire others.
"A big hug and friendly regards to Rafa and well done amigo for helping out," said the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion.
"I invite anyone to give their support in anyway they can. Gracias."
Spanish tennis star Nadal, 32, was pictured wearing boots and white gloves, mopping up the floor of a warehouse on Wednesday on the island where he lives.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion, currently sidelined through injury, has also offered to open up his sports centre and tennis academy to people made homeless by the floods.
"I know how important Majorca is to Rafa and I have been in touch with him to see if I can help with anything," Federer said in a video message recorded in Shanghai where he is currently competing.
"I have seen him helping in the village where he comes from and to see that is super-inspiring. Rafa, you have our support.
"We are thinking of all the people in Majorca. We wish you strength in these difficult times and I hope to be back on Majorca soon."
Fellow rival Novak Djokovic, also taking part in Shanghai, said he hoped Nadal's efforts would inspire others.
"A big hug and friendly regards to Rafa and well done amigo for helping out," said the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion.
"I invite anyone to give their support in anyway they can. Gracias."
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Youth Olympic Games: Lakshya Sen Qualifies for Men's Singles Badminton Final, Assures India of Seventh Medal
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens to Leave UFC If Teammate Fired
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...