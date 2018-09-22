English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Roger Federer Mulling Clay Court Return in 2019
World number two Roger Federer says he is mulling a return to the European clay-court season in 2019 following a two-year absence.
(Image: AP)
Loading...
World number two Roger Federer says he is mulling a return to the European clay-court season in 2019 following a two-year absence.
Federer, speaking to ESPN on the sidelines of this weekend's Laver Cup, has skipped the clay-court segment of the season since 2017 in order to conserve energy for Wimbledon and hard-court seasons.
However the 37-year-old revealed he is rethinking his scheduling for next season, and may yet play on clay.
"The clay-court season is under review," Federer told ESPN. "It's not off the table. I will know by the end of the year."
Three ATP Masters events are held on clay as well as several smaller tournaments in the build up to the French Open.
Federer said if he does opt to play the clay-court season it will require a significant tweak of his training regime.
"I would like to make up my mind ahead of time so I can plan my buildup, my fitness schedule, even the way I would approach my December practice sessions," Federer said. "It could benefit the clay-court season.
"This is something that is obviously a big deal. If you play the clay, it changes everything."
Federer has won a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles but clay has been his least favourite surface. His haul of Grand Slam titles includes only one victory at Roland Garros, in 2009, when he completed his career Grand Slam.
He last reached the French Open final in 2011, when he was beaten in four sets by Rafael Nadal.
Federer, speaking to ESPN on the sidelines of this weekend's Laver Cup, has skipped the clay-court segment of the season since 2017 in order to conserve energy for Wimbledon and hard-court seasons.
However the 37-year-old revealed he is rethinking his scheduling for next season, and may yet play on clay.
"The clay-court season is under review," Federer told ESPN. "It's not off the table. I will know by the end of the year."
Three ATP Masters events are held on clay as well as several smaller tournaments in the build up to the French Open.
Federer said if he does opt to play the clay-court season it will require a significant tweak of his training regime.
"I would like to make up my mind ahead of time so I can plan my buildup, my fitness schedule, even the way I would approach my December practice sessions," Federer said. "It could benefit the clay-court season.
"This is something that is obviously a big deal. If you play the clay, it changes everything."
Federer has won a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles but clay has been his least favourite surface. His haul of Grand Slam titles includes only one victory at Roland Garros, in 2009, when he completed his career Grand Slam.
He last reached the French Open final in 2011, when he was beaten in four sets by Rafael Nadal.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
WATCH | Pakistan's Usman Khan Praises Bowlers; Hong Kong Captain Rath Calls for Improvement
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Afghanistan Beating Other Teams Not a Surprise: Rashid
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Welcome back': Sir Alex Ferguson at Man United for First Time Since Brain Operation
- How 'Captain' Mahendra Singh Dhoni Plotted the Wicket of Shakib Al Hasan at the Asia Cup
- Milan Fashion Week: Nicki Minaj, Leona Lewis and Rita Ora Ooze Glamour in Versace Prints
- GoPro Making a Comeback With The HERO7: Will This be Your Next Action Camera?
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...