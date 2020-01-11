Roger Federer On Course to Become First Billionaire in Tennis This Year: Report

Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam Champion and currently the third-highest ranked male tennis player in the world, is expected to join the club of billionaire sportsperson by the end of 2020. According to the official ATP figures, Federer has won over USD 129 million prize money from wins in singles and doubles competitions.

At present, there are only three male sportspersons in the billionaire club - Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather.

The total figure that Federer has earned in as a sportsperson is comparatively lesser than his earnings from endorsements and appearances that he has made.

According to a report by Forbes, Federer's annual earnings, including prize money and sponsorships, have reached the mark of USD 93.4 million.

Federer has been sponsoring for brands including Barilla, Credit Suisse Group (ADS), Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Uniqlo, Wilson Sporting Goods.

A report by TENNIS.com mentioned that for his association with Nike, the shoes that Federer wears on the tennis court, the sports star earnings has neared to USD 900 million.

The report further said that if Federer becomes a billionaire, it would be for the first time a tennis player will make it to the club.

The 38-year-old tennis legend is in Melbourne prepping for the first Grand Slam event of the year - the 2020 Australian Open.

