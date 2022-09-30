Roger Federer on Why He Held Rafael Nadal's Hand While They were Sobbing

Roger Federer brought down the curtains on his phenomenal tennis career at the Laver Cup. The Swiss maestro teamed up with Rafael Nadal to play one last doubles match. The scenes at the O2 Arena in London that day were testament to the indelible mark he left on the sporting world. At one point during the post-match tribute, Federer briefly held Nadal’s hand as tears streamed down both of their faces.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Federer opened up about the beautiful moment that he shared with Nadal. The 41-year-old suggested that it was his way of expressing gratitude to the Spaniard.

“I think at one point, I was sobbing so hard, and I don’t know, everything was going through my mind about how happy I am to actually experience this moment right there with everybody. And I think that’s what was so beautiful about just sitting there, taking it all in while the music was playing, and the focus was maybe more on the singer [Ellie Goulding]. So, you almost forgot that you’re still being taken pictures of. I guess at one point, just because obviously I couldn’t speak and the music was there, I guess I just touched him, and I guess it’s maybe a secret thank you,” Federer was quoted as saying to the New York Times.

Several icons of the sporting world have marvelled at Federer’s magical farewell. Star India batter Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt note to describe the emotional moment between Federer and Nadal.

“Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport. This is the most beautiful sporting picture ever for me. When your companions cry for you, you know why you’ve been able to do with your god given talent. Nothing but respect for these 2,” Kohli wrote.

In his final tour-level match, Federer produced moments of his vintage magic during a fiercely contested duel. After the intense match, many presents in the arena couldn’t hold back their tears. The memorable swansong of Federer included an Ellie Goulding performance and a montage of Federer’s feats that was projected on the black court.

