Roger Federer Poses for Photograph on Crowd Request During Exhibition Game vs Alexander Zverev
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev's exhibition match in Buenos Aires saw a hilarious moment.
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev played an exhibition match in Buenos Aires.
Roger Federer is a crowd-pleaser and the Swiss great proved it once again when he stopped during his exhibition match against Alexander Zverev in Buenos Aires to pose for photographs.
Federer and Zverev played an exhibition match in Buenos Aires, right after both were ousted in the semi-finals of ATP Finals by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, respectively.
In a video that's going viral on Twitter, Federer was asked by a fan to stay still to pick a photograph and Federer responded to the call by giving a series of poses.
Federer not only stopped for a photograph, he gave the fan a thumbs up, gave various during-the-shot poses and ended up entertaining the crowd as well.
Someone asked Roger to not move while they were taking photos and this happened pic.twitter.com/coDFLJofNI— Olly (@Olly_ATP_2019) November 20, 2019
All this happened after Zverev had won the first set 7-6 and the second set scoreline read 1-1 with Zverev about to start serving.
Another video that is going viral is from their exhibition match in Chile.
As Federer was ready to serve, a fan screamed "Te Amo Roger (I love you, Roger!)" from the audience. Federer did not understand at first but then acknowledged the fan.
Zverev then looked at the crowd and said, "me... me no?" and smiled as the crowd cheered.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Get a FASTag For Your Car, Unless You Want to Pay More at Toll Plazas From December 1
- Kamal Haasan to Undergo Surgical Procedure to Get an Implant Removed from Leg
- Kamya Panjabi to Get Married in Feb 2020, Announces Date with Picture of ‘Favourite Man’
- Lenovo IdeaPad S540 Review: If You Don’t Like Compromises, You Will Love This
- Hackers Could be Using Your Android Phone’s Camera to Spy on You