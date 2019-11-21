Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Roger Federer Poses for Photograph on Crowd Request During Exhibition Game vs Alexander Zverev

Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev's exhibition match in Buenos Aires saw a hilarious moment.

News18 Sports

Updated:November 21, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Roger Federer Poses for Photograph on Crowd Request During Exhibition Game vs Alexander Zverev
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev played an exhibition match in Buenos Aires.

Roger Federer is a crowd-pleaser and the Swiss great proved it once again when he stopped during his exhibition match against Alexander Zverev in Buenos Aires to pose for photographs.

Federer and Zverev played an exhibition match in Buenos Aires, right after both were ousted in the semi-finals of ATP Finals by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, respectively.

In a video that's going viral on Twitter, Federer was asked by a fan to stay still to pick a photograph and Federer responded to the call by giving a series of poses.

Federer not only stopped for a photograph, he gave the fan a thumbs up, gave various during-the-shot poses and ended up entertaining the crowd as well.

All this happened after Zverev had won the first set 7-6 and the second set scoreline read 1-1 with Zverev about to start serving.

Another video that is going viral is from their exhibition match in Chile.

As Federer was ready to serve, a fan screamed "Te Amo Roger (I love you, Roger!)" from the audience. Federer did not understand at first but then acknowledged the fan.

Zverev then looked at the crowd and said, "me... me no?" and smiled as the crowd cheered.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram