Roger Federer Poses for Photograph on Crowd Request During Exhibition Game vs Alexander Zverev

Roger Federer is a crowd-pleaser and the Swiss great proved it once again when he stopped during his exhibition match against Alexander Zverev in Buenos Aires to pose for photographs.

Federer and Zverev played an exhibition match in Buenos Aires, right after both were ousted in the semi-finals of ATP Finals by Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem, respectively.

In a video that's going viral on Twitter, Federer was asked by a fan to stay still to pick a photograph and Federer responded to the call by giving a series of poses.

Federer not only stopped for a photograph, he gave the fan a thumbs up, gave various during-the-shot poses and ended up entertaining the crowd as well.

Someone asked Roger to not move while they were taking photos and this happened pic.twitter.com/coDFLJofNI — Olly (@Olly_ATP_2019) November 20, 2019

All this happened after Zverev had won the first set 7-6 and the second set scoreline read 1-1 with Zverev about to start serving.

Another video that is going viral is from their exhibition match in Chile.

As Federer was ready to serve, a fan screamed "Te Amo Roger (I love you, Roger!)" from the audience. Federer did not understand at first but then acknowledged the fan.

Zverev then looked at the crowd and said, "me... me no?" and smiled as the crowd cheered.

