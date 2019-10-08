Take the pledge to vote

Roger Federer Puts His Childhood Photo as Social Media Profile Picture on Fans' Request

Roger Federer was suggested by a fan to change his Twitter profile picture after which he had asked for suggestions.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:53 PM IST
Roger Federer has been very interactive on Twitter lately. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)
Roger Federer has been very interactive on Twitter lately. (Photo Credit: @ATP_Tour)

Tennis legend Roger Federer changed his social media profile picture after fans urged him to, replacing his old one with a photo of his childhood.

#NewProfilePic," tweeted the 38-year-old with a photograph of him smiling as a kid.

The post on his Twitter handle was warmly received by his fans as some also replied with other photos of the 20-time Grand Slam winner, saying they have better ones.

There was a suggestion from a fan to change Federer''s profile picture on Twitter to which the 38-year-old 20-time Grand Slam winner replied: "Totally agree, any good options?"

"Keep the profile pics coming pls, I will check later or tomorrow, off to dinner and a glass of bubbly!" Federer had written a few days back.

From then on, his profile was filled with suggestions as fans showered love on one of the greatest athletes in sport.

Recently, Federer expressed his desire to watch an Indian movie.

Federer last played in the Laver Cup before which he made it to the quarter finals of the US Open where he lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the quarter-finals.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
