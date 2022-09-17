Roger Federer Recalls 'Beautiful' Moment with His Wife and Parents

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer stated that it was simply a beautiful moment for him to release the news of his retirement in the presence of his wife Mirka and parents Robert and Lynette. The Swiss maestro announced his decision to retire on Thursday. Federer has confirmed that next week’s Laver Cup will be his last professional assignment.

“It was beautiful to release the news surrounded by my Mum and Dad and Mirka. Who would have thought that the journey would last this long? Just incredible,” read the caption of the Instagram post shared by Federer.

Federer, who played more than 1500 matches, shared an emotional letter to announce his retirement.

The 41-year-old tennis ace wrote that the game of tennis treated him more generously than he could have ever imagined. Federer, in his letter, also disclosed that the moment has finally come when he needs to recognise the correct time to end his competitive career.

Federer will end his illustrious career after winning 20 Grand Slam titles over 24 years. In 2018, he became the first-ever male tennis player to win 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer scripted this historic feat after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the Australian Open final. He claimed a thrilling 6-2, 6-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory in Melbourne to achieve this sensational record.

Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) are currently the only two male tennis players who won more Grand Slam titles than Federer.

Federer, moreover, managed to hold on to the world number one position for a record 237 consecutive weeks starting from February 2, 2004, till August 18, 2008.

Federer also enjoys a sensational record on the ATP tour. With an astounding 1251 victories under his belt, Federer claims the second spot in the list of most ATP tour wins. Jimmy Connors (1251 wins) occupies the top spot in the elite list.

Federer is now set to end his spectacular career with eight Wimbledon titles, five US Open titles, along with six Australian Open wins and one French Open victory in his kitty. He also managed to win the prestigious gold medal in 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver in 2012 London Olympic games.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here