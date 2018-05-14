English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Powered by
Roger Federer Replaces Rafael Nadal as Number One, Djokovic on the Slide
Rafael Nadal's surprise quarter-final exit at the Madrid Masters has seen the Spaniard replaced as world number one by Roger Federer in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.
Roger Federer. (AP Image)
Paris: Rafael Nadal's surprise quarter-final exit at the Madrid Masters has seen the Spaniard replaced as world number one by Roger Federer in the latest ATP rankings published on Monday.
Federer returns to the top spot despite not having played since March.
Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic slipped six places to 18th after his second round defeat in Madrid, his lowest ranking since October 2006.
Madrid winner Alexander Zverev remains in third, but the man he beat in Sunday's final, Dominic Thiem, dropped a place to eighth despite knocking out Nadal on his way to facing Zverev.
Thiem saw off Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals and it is the South African who inherits his seventh spot, the 31-year-old's highest ever ranking.
The highest mover in the men's charts is Madrid semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov with the Russian teenager jumping 14 rungs to a best ever 29th.
ATP rankings as of May 14
1. Roger Federer (SUI) 8,670 pts (+1)
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,950 (-1)
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,015
4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,870
5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,770
6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,540
7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,660 (+1)
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,545 (-1)
9. John Isner (USA) 3,305
10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,930
11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,280
12. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,220 (+1)
13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,210 (+1)
14. Jack Sock (USA) 2,155 (+1)
15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 (+1)
16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,995 (+2)
17. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 1,980
18. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1,905 (-6)
19. Kyle Edmund (ENG) 1,905 (+3)
20. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1,807 (+1)
Also Watch
Federer returns to the top spot despite not having played since March.
Former world No. 1 Novak Djokovic slipped six places to 18th after his second round defeat in Madrid, his lowest ranking since October 2006.
Madrid winner Alexander Zverev remains in third, but the man he beat in Sunday's final, Dominic Thiem, dropped a place to eighth despite knocking out Nadal on his way to facing Zverev.
Thiem saw off Kevin Anderson in the semi-finals and it is the South African who inherits his seventh spot, the 31-year-old's highest ever ranking.
The highest mover in the men's charts is Madrid semi-finalist Denis Shapovalov with the Russian teenager jumping 14 rungs to a best ever 29th.
ATP rankings as of May 14
1. Roger Federer (SUI) 8,670 pts (+1)
2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,950 (-1)
3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,015
4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,870
5. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,770
6. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 4,540
7. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3,660 (+1)
8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,545 (-1)
9. John Isner (USA) 3,305
10. David Goffin (BEL) 2,930
11. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2,280
12. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,220 (+1)
13. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,210 (+1)
14. Jack Sock (USA) 2,155 (+1)
15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 (+1)
16. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,995 (+2)
17. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 1,980
18. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 1,905 (-6)
19. Kyle Edmund (ENG) 1,905 (+3)
20. Hyeon Chung (KOR) 1,807 (+1)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
-
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
-
Saturday 12 May , 2018
How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Thursday 10 May , 2018
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 : All You Need to Know
Saturday 12 May , 2018 Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son
Saturday 12 May , 2018 How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Thursday 10 May , 2018 Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Amitabh Bachchan Failed to Understand Avengers: Infinity War
- IPL 2018: Trent Boult in High Spirits Despite Delhi No Show
- Cannes Film Festival: Rasika Dugal Stands up for Metoo Movement Alongside Salma Hayek, Cate Blanchett
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sparkles and Shines In a Rami Kadi Couture
- OnePlus 6 vs iPhone X vs Galaxy S9 vs Pixel 2 Camera Comparison: Blind Test to Find The Best Smartphone Camera