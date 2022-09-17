Roger Federer Responds to Rafael Nadal's Message after GOAT's Retirement

Roger Federer thanked Rafael Nadal for his message on his retirement on Saturday. Federer, on Friday, shared Nadal’s post on his Instagram story and added, “Thanks for the nice words, Rafa,” along with a handshake emoticon.

Federer will team up with Nadal one last time for Team Europe before his retirement at the Laver Cup event in London.

Rafael Nadal said it was “an honour” to share “amazing moments” with Roger Federer after the Swiss great announced his retirement from tennis on Thursday.

Federer, 41, said he would retire after the Laver Cup in London later in September, having not played since Wimbledon 2021 because of a knee problem.

“Dear Roger, my friend and rival, I wish this day would never have come,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.

“It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court.”

Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, is only behind Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21), on the list of most men’s singles majors.

They have faced each other 14 times at Grand Slam events, with Nadal winning on 10 occasions and Federer four.

“We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that,” continued Nadal.

“For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife Mirka, your kids, your family, and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at (the) Laver Cup.”

The hard-court tournament, from September 23-25, sees tennis stars from Europe face others from the rest of the world, with Nadal and Federer together on ‘Team Europe’.

It’s an honour to know you on and off court: Djokovic

Novak Djokovic too took to social media to celebrate Roger Federer, saying that he set the tone for excellence.

“Roger it’s hard to see this day and put into words all that we’ve shared in this sport together,” Djokovic, who surpassed Federer’s tally of 20 Grand Slams when he captured the Wimbledon title this year, said on Instagram.

“Over a decade of incredible moments and battles to think back on. Your career has set the tone for what it means to achieve excellence and lead with integrity and poise.

“It’s an honour to know you on and off court, and for many years to come. I know that this new chapter will hold amazing things for you, Mirka, the kids, all your loved ones, and Roger fans still have a lot to look forward to.

“From our family to yours, we wish you much joy, health, and prosperity in the future.”

(With inputs from Agencies)

