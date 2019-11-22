Roger Federer Says He is Closer to Rafael Nadal Than He is to Novak Djokovic

Notwithstanding his intense rivalry with Rafael Nadal, tennis ace Federer has revealed that he feels closer to the Spanish star than Novak Djokovic, whom he has played more than anyone else in the world.

According to a report in Express UK, Federer revealed that the three are writing history in their own ways, "we all three could not be happier with our careers, we just had an interview together for an English TV."

The Swiss professional further described the interview, which was the first time the three gave an interview together and he felt it was interesting to see how they reacted to the questions individually. "We know each other quite well but to give an answer in front of the other person was new and unusual for us."

Adding that both Nadal and Djokovic are "incredible players," Federer admitted that he was closer to Nadal than Djokovic. Federer was quoted as saying, "I may be a bit closer to Rafa than Novak, but at the same time, I played Novak more than Rafa."

He also added that the matches against Nadal at the French Open and Wimbledon were "terrific" and so were the ones against Djokovic at Wimbledon and at the World Tour Finals in London.

