Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Roger Federer to Play Exhibition Match against Alexander Zverev in Chile

Roger Federer will face off against Alexander Zverev in an exhibition duel in Chile next month as part of a Latin American tour.

IANS

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Roger Federer to Play Exhibition Match against Alexander Zverev in Chile
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Santiago: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in an exhibition duel in Chile next month as part of a Latin American tour that also includes stops in Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Mexico.

The clash will be played at the 12,600-seat Movistar Arena in Santiago on November 19, organisers said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Hi Chile. I can't wait to play in Santiago against my good friend Alexander Zverev. See you," said Federer.

Ticket prices for the match will range from $ 104 to 280.

Federer, whose 20 grand slam titles make him the most successful male player in tennis history, is currently third in the ATP tour rankings while Zverev is placed at the sixth spot.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram