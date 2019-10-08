Roger Federer to Play Exhibition Match against Alexander Zverev in Chile
Roger Federer will face off against Alexander Zverev in an exhibition duel in Chile next month as part of a Latin American tour.
Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Santiago: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer will meet Germany's Alexander Zverev in an exhibition duel in Chile next month as part of a Latin American tour that also includes stops in Colombia, Argentina, Ecuador and Mexico.
The clash will be played at the 12,600-seat Movistar Arena in Santiago on November 19, organisers said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.
"Hi Chile. I can't wait to play in Santiago against my good friend Alexander Zverev. See you," said Federer.
Ticket prices for the match will range from $ 104 to 280.
Federer, whose 20 grand slam titles make him the most successful male player in tennis history, is currently third in the ATP tour rankings while Zverev is placed at the sixth spot.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In Pics: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan Celebrate Durga Puja with Ayan Mukerji
- This Botnet Malware is Infecting Over 4,000 Windows PCs Every Day
- A Vibrating 'Floor Mat' is Microsoft's Latest Patent to Enhance the VR Experience
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates
- Hardik Pandya Wore a Really Expensive Watch to Surgery and Time Stood Still on Twitter