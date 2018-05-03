Roger Federer to Return at Mercedes Cup in June

Roger Federer will return to action at the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart in June after a lengthy break from the sport, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) said on Wednesday.The 36-year-old world number two opted to follow the same plan as last year, when he missed the European claycourt season, including the French Open, before making a comeback in Stuttgart."Excited to announce that I will be coming back to Germany for the Mercedes Cup in June," Federer said. "Looking forward to seeing you at the grass courts in Stuttgart!"Federer lost to German Tommy Haas in Stuttgart last year but the Swiss went on to win his ninth title at Halle before marching to his eighth Wimbledon triumph.Defending champion Lucas Pouille, Canadian Milos Raonic, Next Gen ATP finals winner Hyeon Chung and Australian Nick Kyrgios will also compete at the Mercedes Cup from June 11-17.Federer, 20-times grand slam winner, is also expected to bid for a record 10th title at the Halle Open starting on June 18.