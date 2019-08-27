Roger Federer vs Sumit Nagal LIVE Streaming: How to Watch US Open 2019 Match Live Telecast, Online

New York: After earning a dream Grand Slam debut for himself, Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal has made a nerveless start against the legendary Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019, taking the first set 6-4 after the Swiss great made numerous unforced errors while Nagal was resolute in defence.

The two athletes are facing-off against each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer is the favourite against Nagal, who is making Grand Slam debut.

Nagal has received the backing of countryman and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli. In a post on social media Kohli said that he will cheering for Sumit Nagal as he battled Federer in a highly-anticipated 1st-round match. “Congratulations to @nagalsumit for qualifying for the #USOpen. A humongous task facing the great @rogerfederer, but we will be cheering for you. Best Wishes and good luck,” Kohli wrote on Twitter.

When Nagal stepped on the court to take on Brazil's Joao Menezes in the final qualifying round on Friday, he would not have thought a win would pit him against a global superstar, who has 20 Grand Slam titles to his name.

Nagal lost the first set but regrouped for a 5-7 6-4 6-3 win over the Brazilian in two hours and 27 minutes. The 22-year-old Indian has become only the fifth Indian player to feature in a Grand Slam singles main draw in this decade.

Somdev Devvarman, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni and Prajnesh Gunneswaran are the only ones who have played at Tennis Majors. Nagal had also become only the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam title in 2015 when he won Wimbledon boys doubles with Nam Hoang Ly of Vietnam.

With Prajnesh also playing in this US Open, India now will have two players in the Grand Slam main draw for the first time since 1998 when legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi competed at the Wimbledon.

Prajnesh is set to clash with Cincinnati Masters winner and world number five Daniil Medvedev, who conquered Novak Djokovic during his title triumph.

Nagal came into the US Open qualifiers confident, backed by terrific results during the clay-court season. Consistent results on the Challenger Circuit meant that he broke into the top-200 for the first time in his career and has now earned himself a chance to play a match which every tennis player dreams of.

He had started the year outside the 350 bracket and had to overcome a difficult period, encountering injuries but came back strong.

India's Davis Cup captain Bhupathi, who was the first to spot Nagal's talent and took him under his wings to provide support, said it's a career-defining moment for the 22-year-old from Jhajjar in Haryana.

"Nagal has been unlucky with injuries and has worked very hard to get back to this level. Playing Roger at the US Open at night is every qualifier's dream and nightmare and I think this experience will both be a confidence booster and a career-defining moment for him," Bhupathi told PTI, reacting to Nagal's impending Grand Slam debut.

So what Nagal needs to do to not get overwhelmed when he finds Federer across the court?

"He needs to enjoy the moment and go for his shots," suggested Bhupathi.

