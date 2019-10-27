Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Roger Federer Wins 10th Basel Title With Crushing Win Over Alex de Minaur

ATP Swiss Indoors: Roger Federer romped past Alex de Minaru 6-2, 6-2 to a 10th title in home tournament.

Reuters

Updated:October 27, 2019, 10:14 PM IST
Roger Federer Wins 10th Basel Title With Crushing Win Over Alex de Minaur
Roger Federer claimed his 10th Basel title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Basel: Roger Federer clinched a record-extending 10th Swiss Indoors championship title in his hometown of Basel with a crushing 6-2, 6-2 victory over Australia's Alex de Minaur on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Swiss has now won 103 singles titles in his career and the record win in Basel - where he once acted as a ball boy - was the second time he had won a tournament 10 times after achieving the feat in Halle in June.

Federer converted four of 10 break points and did not drop serve to wrap up the match in 68 minutes for his fourth title of the year after wins in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

"It was fast but very nice, I think I played a great match," an emotional Federer said after lifting the trophy.

"I thought Alex played a great tournament as well, and I think we both can be very happy. But what a moment for me to win my 10th here in my hometown of Basel."

Federer and De Minaur traded blows with long baseline exchanges early in the match, including an absorbing 39-shot rally when Federer led 2-1, before the Swiss stepped up a gear to break his opponent twice and take the opening set.

Federer was ruthless on his serve and retained his momentum and intensity in the second set, moving into a 3-0 lead after winning five games in a row before De Minaur held.

"It was a tough opener... the first five games, we had some great rallies," Federer added. "I never looked back.

"I was great on the offence, made very few unforced errors and came up with the big shots and served well when I had to."

De Minaur's rare success only delayed the inevitable as Federer set up match point and forced the 20-year-old to fire a forehand wide as the crowd rose to their feet to salute the 20-times Grand Slam champion.

