Roger Federer Wishes Rafael Nadal on Getting Married, Despite Not Getting Invited
Roger Federer revealed that he did not get am invite to Rafael Nadal's wedding to his childhood sweetheart Maria Francisca Perello, but added that he did send a congratulatory message.
Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello (left), Roger Federer (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's on-field rivalry is the stuff of legend and their friendship off the court is also equally famous. However, the Swiss legend gave a miss to the Spaniard's marriage to childhood sweetheart Maria Francisca Perello.
Federer revealed that Nadal did not invite him but the Swiss great did send a congratulatory message on the wedding day.
"I was not invited, and I did not expect it," Federer was quoted as saying by Yahoo Sport.
"That's not a problem at all. I congratulated him on his wedding day, and I did not expect him to reply. I knew he had better things to do. Like celebrating in a big way. I am happy to see him and ask him how it went," said Federer, winner of 20 Grand Slams.
Admitting that he was not aware of Nadal's marriage which took place in Majorca in Spain, Federer said he had prior commitments during that time.
The wedding was attended by Nadal's compatriot tennis stars Carlos Moya, David Ferrer, and Feliciano Lopez. Former King of Spain Juan Carlos I was also in attendance.
Nadal and Perello have been together for 14 years, and Michelin-starred Majorcan chef Macarena de Castro was in charge of feeding the wedding's 350 guests. The nuptials with Perello was performed at a British-owned fortress. The Spaniard met Perello, through his younger sister Maribel. Perolle and Maribel are childhood friends.
