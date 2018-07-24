English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Roger Federer Withdraws from Rogers Cup With an Eye on Longevity
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.
Roger Federer. (REUTERS)
Los Angeles: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has pulled out of next month's ATP Rogers Cup tournament in Toronto due to scheduling concerns.
The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season.
"I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," said world number two Federer.
"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.
"But unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."
Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw.
Organizers said the event, which takes place August 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world including reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafael Nadal.
"It's unfortunate that we won't have Roger in Toronto this summer," said tournament spokesman Karl Hale.
Also Watch
The 36-year-old Federer said he needs to be prudent about how many tournaments he plays in a season.
"I'm so disappointed not to play at the Rogers Cup this summer," said world number two Federer.
"I had a fantastic time in Montreal last year and always enjoy playing in front of the Canadian fans.
"But unfortunately with scheduling being the key to my longevity moving forward, I have regrettably decided to withdraw from Toronto this year."
Jeremy Chardy of France will take Federer's place in the main draw.
Organizers said the event, which takes place August 4-12 at Toronto's York University, will feature 19 of the top 20 players in the world including reigning Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafael Nadal.
"It's unfortunate that we won't have Roger in Toronto this summer," said tournament spokesman Karl Hale.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Baidurjo Bhose
-
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Vivo NEX Review: An Innovative Concept That Misses Perfection
Thursday 19 July , 2018 EU Fines: A Histroy Of Charges Faced By Tech Giants
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Qualcomm Has Solved The Biggest Problem For 5G Smartphones
- Six Months After First Hunger Death, Workers in Jharkhand's Coal Mining Hub Fear They May Be Next
- BlackBerry Key 2 Review: A Serious Android Phone That Could Just be Your Type
- The Bizarre Reason Why Shraddha Kapoor Wiped Out All of Her Instagram Photos & Videos
- Rishi Kapoor Breaks Silence on Ranbir-Alia's Rumoured Romance & This is What He Has to Say
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...