Roger Federer Withdraws from Tokyo Olympics with 'Knee Setback'

Roger Federer announced on Tuesday that he will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a setback with his “knee" during the grasscourt season. Federer was a part of the Switzerland squad for the Olympics, which is scheduled for July 23 to August 8. Federer joined the likes of Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Nick Kyrgios, Stan Wawrinka and others, who have all withdrawn from the mega-event in the capital city of Japan.

“During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games. I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.

“I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz!" Federer posted on Instagram.

Federer was knocked out by Polish Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon in straight sets. That was one of the worst defeats Federer has had at the tournament with him losing the final set 6-0.

Federer, who turns 40 next month, had pulled out of the French Open after reaching the fourth round as he was targetting the Wimbledon.

He showed signs of his best during his run to the quarter-finals, but bowed out tamely, losing 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-0 to Poland’s Hurkacz.

That defeat sparked talk among fans and pundits speculating whether the eight-time Wimbledon winner would retire, with Federer saying he “didn’t know" if his Wimbledon career was over.

(With AFP inputs)

