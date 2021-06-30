Roger Federer Wows Wimbledon Crowd With Candid Response on His English Skills

Roger Federer in Wimbledon is always a sight to behold. The Swiss master had a tough time this year playing against France’s Adrian Mannarino. The two players fought hard in the four sets that were played. Federer finally prevailed when he was given a walkover due to Mannarino’s injury. In the courtside interview, Federer was candid and even accepted his lack of knowledge in English while replying to a question.

The interviewer asked the 39-year-old champion if it was a case of “absence makes the heart grow fonder” with the Wimbledon tournament being organised after a gap of a year due to Covid-19. “I don’t understand that saying…My English isn’t good enough,” Federer said.

His response was greeted with applause by a packed court. Once the interviewer explained, the Swiss player said, “There you go.” The crowd went wild with his response.

Federer, a 8-time winner at Wimbledon, was clearly happy to perform in front of a crowd. “I think we’re all very happy, all the players, including all the fans and the organisers and everybody, that we get a chance to be back on tour, especially here at Wimbledon,” he said.

He said it would’ve been the worst to have the tournament with no fans. “This would have been an absolute killer, so it’s such a privilege to play here,” Federer said.

He also showed his displeasure at the way the match ended. Mannarino was leading him two sets to one. Federer applauded his French opponent by stating that he was the better player on the day.

