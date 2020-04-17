Roger Federer's Laver Cup in Boston Postponed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus

Washington: The fourth edition of the Laver Cup exhibition event founded by Roger Federer's management company is being postponed a year because of changes to the tennis calendar caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

It now will be at TD Garden in Boston from Sept. 24-26, 2021.

The original dates were Sept. 25-27 this year.

But the French Open moved its start from May to Sept. 20 a month ago. That means the Grand Slam tournament would have overlapped with the Laver Cup. The exhibition tournament has attracted some of the top players in men's tennis in the past.

Federer called the announcement of the Laver Cup date change "unfortunate" and "disappointing" but also "the right thing to do for everyone concerned."

Tickets already purchased will be valid in 2021 or can be refunded.