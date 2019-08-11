Rogers Cup: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Bow Out After Losing in Semi-finals
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov lost to Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the Rogers Cup men's doubles semi-finals.
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov could not reach the final. (Photo Credit: Rogers Cup)
Toronto: India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov crashed out of the ATP Montreal Masters after going down in straight sets in the semi-finals of the men's doubles event here.
The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 6-7 (3-7), 6-7 to the Dutch combination of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in a hard-fought contest.
Haase and Koolhof will now face the Spanish-Argentine pair of Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the title clash.
The Indo-Canadian pair had earlier got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.
Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.
