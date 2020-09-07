SPORTS

Shelby Rogers Upsets Sixth Seed Kvitova in US Open Fourth Round

Shelby Rogers (Image: Twitter: @Shelby_Rogers_)

Shelby Rogers (Image: Twitter: @Shelby_Rogers_)

American Shelby Rogers saved four match points in a strong defensive effort that saw her commit a dozen fewer unforced errors than her opponent.

American Shelby Rogers ousted sixth seed Petra Kvitova in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, winning 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) in one of the most tightly-contested matches of the tournament so far.

Rogers saved four match points in a strong defensive effort that saw her commit a dozen fewer unforced errors than her opponent, as the twice Wimbledon champion struggled with her serve and committed seven double faults, including one late in the third-set tiebreak.

The 27-year-old flipped her racket, pumped her hands and screamed as she booked her first-ever U.S. Open quarter-final berth inside Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Rogers, who lost in the semi-finals at Lexington last month, will next face fourth seed Naomi Osaka of Japan.

