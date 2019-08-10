Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov Advance to Montreal Masters Semi-final

Montreal: India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov progressed to the semi-final of the men's doubles event at the ATP Montreal Masters here after receiving walkover from their opponents.

The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semifinal.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.