Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov Advance to Montreal Masters Semi-final
Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov got a walkover to advance to the semi-finals of the men's doubles event at the ATP Montreal Masters.
File image of Rohan Bopanna. (Getty Images)
Montreal: India's Rohan Bopanna and his partner Denis Shapovalov progressed to the semi-final of the men's doubles event at the ATP Montreal Masters here after receiving walkover from their opponents.
The Indo-Canadian got a walkover in their quarterfinal clash against France's Benoit Paire and Swiss Stan Wawrinka.
Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Wesley Koolhof in the semifinal.
The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Shapovalov had knocked out the fourth seed French pair of Nichola Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin before defeating Kyle Edmund and Taylor Fritz in straight sets in the round of 16.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Makes Another Addition to Growing Fleet of Automobiles
- Sonakshi Sinha Knocks Over Akshay Kumar from His Chair During Mission Mangal Promotions
- Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo in Rocketry The Nambi Effect is Very Important to the Story, Here's Why
- Kia Seltos SUV First Drive Review – Setting New Benchmarks in India
- Meet 'Green Shirt Guy,' The Internet's New Posterboy for Laughing at Trump Supporters