Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Enter Pre-quarterfinals at Shanghai Masters
Shanghai Masters 2019: Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov beat the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev in the first round.
File photo of Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov. (Photo Credit: @rakutenopen)
Shanghai: India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the Shanghai Masters men's doubles event with a straight-set win over the Russian pair of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev on Tuesday.
The Indo-Canadian pair, who are playing their eighth tournament together this year, registered a 6-1, 6-4 win over Khachanov and Rublev in the first round.
After the match, Bopanna also took to Instagram to share a video of his play from the match where he returned from the baseline and then ran crosscourt towards the net to volley and win the point, all on his own.
He captioned the video as, "Once in a while when the legs feel like 20 again."
While Bopanna and Shapovalov's receive game was good as they won 21 receiving points compared to 14 by Khachanov and Rublev, it was the Indo-Canadian pair's better second serve that gave them the edge.
Khachanov-Rublev won only 36 per cent points on their second serve while Bopanna and Shapovalov's second serve win percentage was 65 per cent.
Also, while Khachanov and Rublev's first serve percentage was better, the amount of points won on that first serve was better for Bopanna and Shapovalov at 77 per cent.
Bopanna and Shapovalov brought up seven break point opportunities for themselves throughout the match and converted four of them.
The duo will next face the winner of the match between the pair of Borna Coric of Croatia and Runhao Hua of China and Polish-Brazilian combination of Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo.
