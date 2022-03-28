Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Pair Enters Miami Open Men's Doubles Quarter-finals

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Miami Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov completed a massive upset as they beat top seed Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic

India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov stunned top seeded Croatian pair of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in straight sets to enter men’s doubles quarterfinals at the Miami Open tennis tournament here. The unseeded Indo-Canadian pair surprised Mektic and Pavic 6-3 7-6(3) in a second round doubles match on Sunday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov will now face the sixth seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neal Skupski for a place in the semifinals.

Koolhof and Skupski defeated Spanish-Italian combination of Pedro Martinez and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3 7-6(8) in the second round.

Bopanna and Shapovalov earlier registered a fighting 6-7(5) 6-2 10-3 win over Marceloa Avrevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Juien Rojer of Netherlands in the opening round of the ATP Masters 1000 event.

first published:March 28, 2022, 10:47 IST