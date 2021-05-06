sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Sports»Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Reach Quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters
1-MIN READ

Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov Reach Quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters

Rohan Bopanna (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Rohan Bopanna and Denis Shapovalov defeated top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets to reach the men's doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters.

India’s Rohan Bopanna combined with his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov to stun top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in straight sets and reach the men’s doubles quarterfinals of Madrid Open Masters 1000 tournament here. This was the 41-year-old Bopanna’s first win on the ATP tour in 2021.

The Indo-Canadian duo won their round of 16 match 6-3 6-4 on Wednesday. Bopanna and Shapovalov will take on German duo of Alexander Zverev and Tim Puetz in the quarter-finals.

“A superb victory by #TOPSAthlete tennis player @rohanbopanna and his partner @denis_shapo who beat World #1 men’s doubles pair of Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the @MutuaMadridOpen," Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 06, 2021, 11:40 IST