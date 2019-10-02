Rohan Bopanna Enters Japan Open Men's Doubles Quarters, Novak Djokovic Advances to Last 8

Tokyo: Rohan Bopanna, along with his men's doubles partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, advanced to the quarter-final in men's doubles at Japan Open on Wednesday after registering a straight sets win.

Bopanna-Shapovalov overcame Fabrice Martin and Yasutaka Uchiyama 6-3, 7-6(3) to advance to the quarter-finals. Despite serving six double faults between them, it was Bopanna and Shapovalov's serve that took them through.

Bopanna and Shapovalov together served seven aces and won 44 service points compared to 36 for Martin-Uchiyama.

It was the low second serve success for Martin-Uchiyama that cost them the match. While Bopanna-Shapovalov won 50 per cent points on their second serve, Martin-Uchiyama managed just 26 per cent.

However going forward, Bopanna and Shapovalov will have to improve their break point conversion as they managed take only three break point opportunities from the 12 they got.

Bopanna-Shapovalov will face Croatian pair of Franko Skugor and Nikola Mektic in the next round on Thursday.

This is Bopanna-Shapovalov's seventh tournament as a pair this year and they have earned a final (Stuttgart Open) and a semi-final (Cincinnati Masters) appearance together.

DJOKOVIC THROUGH TO QUARTERS

Novak Djokovic stepped up a gear at the Japan Open Wednesday, fending off a tough challenge from Japanese wild card Go Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarter-final.

The World No. 1 is into the Tokyo quarters @DjokerNole defeats Soeda 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the @rakutenopen final eight! pic.twitter.com/F3pKBcePUT — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 2, 2019

The world number one said he had no problems with the injured shoulder which forced him out of the US Open as he looked to face either French fifth-seed Lucas Pouille or Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at the Ariake Colosseum, a venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Djokovic was cruising to a victory until late in the second set when the 35-year-old Japanese player put on a tenacious fight while the Serb began missing many of his first serves, reducing his lead to 5-4 before Soeda made it 5-5.

But Djokovic snapped back in form and took the final two games without giving a single point to the Japanese, ending the match in just over 90 minutes.

"Obviously, I was pleased to get that done in two (sets)," Djokovic said. "We must give credit to Go Soeda, who played a really good match, fought hard, made me work for my win today.

"For my side, I am really pleased. Probably I played even on a higher level than the first round. So the game is going to the right direction for sure," he said.

"I played now three days in a row," he said. "Everything is fine."

Elsewhere in the tournament, third-seed David Goffin of Belgium came from behind in a dramatic first-round victory against Spanish player Pablo Carreno Busta 1-6, 7-6(8), 6-0.

Their gruelling battle, the first match of the day, lasted over two hours in blazing heat, as Goffin clung on to the match to take the second set that ended with a dramatic tie-break.

After that, Carreno Busta could not find much left in himself and gave up the third set.

"It was a great fight. Such a tough opponent," said Goffin, who will now face Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

"In the end, I am happy to go to the second round," Goffin said.

Australian qualifier John Millman defeated Adrian Mannarino of France 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

(With AFP inputs)

