Rohan Bopanna Enters Men's Doubles Quarters at Hamburg, Prajnesh Bows Out of Atlanta Open

Rohan Bopanna and his partner Pablo Carreno Busta stormed into the quarter-finals at Hamburg Open on Wednesday with a three set win over Rudolf Molleker and Nenad Zimonjic.

The men's doubles combination of Bopanna and Busta beat Molleker-Zimonjic 6-3, 5-7, 10-3 to set up a quarter-final meet with third seed Austrian pair of Juergen Melzer and Oliver Marach.

While Bopanna had success, Prajnesh Gunneswaran made yet another first round exit and this time at Atlanta Open as he lost to South Korean qualifier Soonwoo Kwon 7-6(4), 5-7, 0-6.

While the Indian started well, he started to cramp in the decider and was completely bulldozed. 88th-ranked Prajnesh had defeated the 117th ranked South Korean in all three previous meetings - including in Thailand earlier this year.

For Prajnesh, this was his fifth first-round defeat in the last six tournaments he has played. The Indian received a prize money of USD 7000 from his first round appearance.

Another Indian who was on court this week was Ankita Raina. Raina lost in the first round of Baltic Open to Patricia Maria Tig. Raina hardly stood a chance against Tig, who raced to a 6-2, 6-1 win.

Sumit Nagal, who made his first main draw appearance at an ATP 500 level tournament at Hamburg on Tuesday, also lost his first round match 2-6, 6-7(2) to France's Richard Gasquet.

OTHER RESULTS FROM HAMBURG

First seed Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-final of the tournament with a 7-5, 6-1 win over Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday. Jeremy Chardy beat Nagal's conqueror Gasquet 7-6(5), 7-5 to advance to the quarters as well.

21-year-old Andrey Rublev also reached the quarter-finals with a come-from-behind victory against Casper Ruud. He beat Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Second seed and local hope Alexander Zverev will be in action on Thursday, along with another title contender Fabio Fognini.