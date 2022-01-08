CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#INDvsSA#Movies#Omicron#AssemblyElections#PKL#BiggBoss15
Home » News » Sports » Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan Cruise to Men's Doubles Final in Adelaide
1-MIN READ

Rohan Bopanna-Ramkumar Ramanathan Cruise to Men's Doubles Final in Adelaide

Ramkumar Ramanathan (R) and Rohan Bopanna made the Adelaide International 1 final. (Indian Tennis Daily Instagram Photo)

Ramkumar Ramanathan (R) and Rohan Bopanna made the Adelaide International 1 final. (Indian Tennis Daily Instagram Photo)

Unseeded pair of Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan beat fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez to reach Adelaide International final.

India’s Rohan Bopanna and Ramkumar Ramanathan upstaged fourth seeds Tomislav Brkic and Santiago Gonzalez in straight sets to reach the final of the Adelaide International, here on Saturday. The unseeded Indian duo ousted the Bosnian-Mexican duo 6-2 6-4 in the doubles semifinals. The Indians will now lock horns with top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Brazilian Marcelo Melo in the summit clash of the of the ATP 250 event.

It will be an interesting match as the 41-year-old Bopanna and Dodig have often paired up together, the most recent being in the US Open in September when the duo was knocked out in the third round.

Bopanna and Ramkumar, who have paired up for the first time on the ATP tour, have enjoyed a good week so far.

The two have notched straight-set wins in the tournament barring the second round match against the American duo of Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow when they were stretched to a super tie-breaker.

RELATED NEWS

The Adelaide event is a tune up tournament for the Australian Open, starting January 17 in Melbourne.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Tags
first published:January 08, 2022, 13:44 IST