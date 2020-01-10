Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Sail into Qatar Open Men's Doubles Final
Qatar Open: Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, reached the men's doubles final.
File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Doha: India's Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands progressed to the men's doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open after registering a straight-game win over second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor here on Friday.
Third seeds Bopanna and Koolhof defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair 7-5 6-2 in the semifinals.
The Indo-Dutch combination will meet unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday.
Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6 6-2 10-4 in another semifinal contest.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Udit Narayan Wants Neha Kakkar to be His Daughter-in-law?
- Boyfriend Spent Six Months Recreating 'Sleeping Beauty' and Screened it in a Theatre for the Perfect Proposal
- Harry-Meghan's #Megxit is Reminding Desi Twitter of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
- 'How Do You Like Your Vada Pav?' Ajinkya Rahane's Curious Tweet Brings Out the Foodie in Tendulkar
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Clocks 1 Million Users; Everyone Really Wants to Avoid Call Drops