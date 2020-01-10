Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Sail into Qatar Open Men's Doubles Final

Qatar Open: Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands, reached the men's doubles final.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Sail into Qatar Open Men's Doubles Final
File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Doha: India's Rohan Bopanna and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands progressed to the men's doubles final of the USD 1,465,260 Qatar Open after registering a straight-game win over second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franko Skugor here on Friday.

Third seeds Bopanna and Koolhof defeated the second seeded Finn-Croatian pair 7-5 6-2 in the semifinals.

The Indo-Dutch combination will meet unseeded British-Mexican duo of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez in the summit clash on Saturday.

Bambridge and Gonzalez got the better of Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6 6-2 10-4 in another semifinal contest.

