Rohan Bopanna Withdraws from Davis Cup Tie vs Pakistan With Shoulder Injury

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan replaced Rohan Bopanna in the Davis Cup tie vs Pakistan due to a shoulder injury.

PTI

Updated:November 18, 2019, 9:37 PM IST
File photo of Rohan Bopanna. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

New Delhi: Senior player Rohan Bopanna pulled out of India's upcoming tie against Pakistan due to a shoulder injury, paving the way for Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan's inclusion in the playing squad.

Bopanna, who underwent an MRI scan on Monday, communicated his unavailability to non-playing captain Rohit Rajpal.

The 39-year-old was expected to be paired with veteran Leander Paes for the doubles rubber of the November 29-30 tie.

Left-handed Nedunchezhiyan was named as one of the three reserves in the eight-member squad announced by the AITA selection committee.

"It's disappointing not to have Rohan in the side. But we want him to protect his shoulder. He needs shots (injection) for treatment. We have an able replacement in Jeevan. He has done well on the Tour and we will have a good left-right combination," Rajpal told PTI.

Bopanna is country's top doubles player. Now the two best-ranked players are not available for the tie. Divij Sharan is also unavailable because of his wedding reception.

Nedunchezhiyan has been knocking on the doors of the Indian Davis Cup team for some time by consistently performing on the ATP tour.

