Rohit Sharma: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 5

Rohit Gurunath Sharma is an Indian cricketer. He was born on April 30, 1987, in Bansod, Maharashtra. He is 32 years of age. He is primarily a top-order right-hand batter and bowls right-arm offbreak.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, Deccan Chargers, India A, India Green, India Under-19s, Mumbai, Mumbai Cricket Association President's XI, Mumbai Indians, Mumbai Under-19s

Sharma has played in 206 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has scored 8,010 runs at an average of 47.39. His highest score is 264. He has scored 22 centuries and 41 half-centuries.

As a bowler, he has claimed 8 wickets at an average of 64.37. His bowling economy rate is 5.21. His best bowling figure is 2/27.

Sharma made his ODI debut against Ireland at Belfast, June 23, 2007, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, Mar 13, 2019.

This Rohit Sharma: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 5, 2019.