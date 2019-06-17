Rohit Sharma Was Asked to Give Advice to Pakistan. His Cheeky Response Will Leave You in Splits

Indian opener Rohit Sharma is all over our news feeds and for all good reason. It was after all, the man’s graceful yet brutal and all too critical hundred that propelled India to a mammoth victory against its arch-rival Pakistan on the rain-splattered grounds of Old Trafford on Sunday.

After dismantling the Pakistani bowlers, burgeoning the team to a win and then comfortably earning the Man of the Match title, Sharma’s interesting encounter with reporters at the post-match press meet was rightly eminent. And so it was.

When a reporter asked the Indian star of the evening what his advice for the Pakistani team is, which is presently in the throes of a crisis, Sharma had a cheeky response to offer.

“Jab main Pakistan team ka coach banoonga tab jawab doonga (I will answer when I become Pakistan coach),” he quipped, with a smile plastered on his face. His unexpected, hilarious response left reporters and the gathering in splits.

#Reporter: What Advice do you Want to Give Pakistani Batsmen So that They come out of their Crisis ??#RohitSharma: Agar Mai Pakistan Team ka Coach Banuga Toh Jaroor Bataunga, Abhi kya Batau SAVAGE #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/juE1dkWVVx — Sunny ⭐ (@i_Sunny92) June 17, 2019

Fans, who were glued to their TV screens watching the moment, too, gushed in admiration of the man on Twitter and elsewhere.

Sharma has been in a stellar form, with some exemplary performances to his name. His smashing century on Sunday was preceded by a century and a fifty in India's first two matches of the World Cup 2019. When asked about the reasons for his success, Rohit credited it to the birth of his daughter.

"It's just the space I'm in right now; having a newly born daughter in my life has put me in a really good space. I am enjoying my cricket coming off from a great IPL campaign. Here we were focussed on starting well and I think as a team we are heading in the right direction," he said.

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford on Sunday for the seventh time in the World Cup. As far as the upcoming matches are concerned, India will face Afghanistan on June 22 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Pakistan are now left with only four matches and will need to win them all in order to qualify for the semi-finals as they face South Africa next on June 23.

