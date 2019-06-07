Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Roland Garros: Ashleigh Barty Beats Amanda Anisimova to Reach French Open Final

Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to qualify for the French Open since 2010, after she defeated Amanda Anisimova with a comeback win.

Reuters

Updated:June 7, 2019, 5:05 PM IST
Ashleigh Barty came back from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Ashleigh Barty came back from a set down to beat Amanda Anisimova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Australian Ashleigh Barty ended 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova's run at the French Open to reach the final with a rollercoaster 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 victory on Friday.

The eighth-seeded Barty, the first Australian woman to play a final here since Sam Stosur in 2010, will take on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Anisimova, who had knocked out defending champion Simona Halep in the previous round, rallied from 5-0 down to take the opening set and open a 3-0 lead in the second, only for the momentum to shift again in favour of Barty.

Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight or semi-finals at a Grand Slam, put up a great fight to save five match points but Barty sealed the win on her sixth in light drizzle.


 
 

