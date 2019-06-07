Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Roland Garros: Dominic Thiem Holds Advantage Against Novak Djokovic as Rain Pushes Play to Saturday

Play was called off due to deteriorating weather conditions with Dominic Thiem leading 6-2 3-6 3-1 when rain stopped play for the second time.

Associated Press

Updated:June 7, 2019, 10:55 PM IST
Roland Garros: Dominic Thiem Holds Advantage Against Novak Djokovic as Rain Pushes Play to Saturday
Play was called off in the third set (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: The semifinal between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem has been suspended for the day because of rain in the third set.

The players split the first two sets — Thiem took the opener 6-2, then Djokovic grabbed the second 6-3 — and Thiem was up a break at 3-1 in the third when action was halted.

About 45 minutes later, tournament officials announced the match would resume Saturday.

The No. 1-seeded Djokovic has won 26 consecutive Grand Slam matches as he bids for a fourth major title in a row and 16th overall.

No. 4 Thiem seeks his first major championship. He was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2018.

The winner of their semifinal will face Rafael Nadal in Sunday's final. He beat Roger Federer earlier Friday.

