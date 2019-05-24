English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Roland Garros: Draw hands Roger Federer smooth start on French Open return
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have been drawn in the same half, whereas Novak Djokovic and Alexander Zverev are likewise in the other half.
File Photo of Roger Federer (Photo Credit: ATP)
Paris: Roger Federer was handed a comfortable-looking start in the French Open draw on Thursday as the 20-times Grand Slam champion makes his return to the tournament after a three-year hiatus.
The third-seeded Swiss will open his quest for a second Musketeers Cup against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, the world number 73, but faces a potentially tricky quarter-final against young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who beat him at this year's Australian Open.
Former world number one Federer, 37, is in the same half of the draw as claycourt master Rafa Nadal and could meet the Spaniard in the semis.
Defending champion Nadal, seeded second, will open up against a qualifier as he aims for a record-extending 12th title at Roland Garros.
"I had my first training today and I had good sensations," said Nadal, who was given a tour of the renovated stadium by tournament director Guy Forget after winning his first claycourt title of the season at the Italian Open.
"It was very important for me to play well in Rome, I hope it's a good sign for Roland Garros," the Spaniard, who could face Japanese Kei Nishikori in the last eight, added.
World number one Novak Djokovic, who is looking to hold all four majors for the second time in his career, will take on Hubert Hurkacz with a possible quarter-final against German Alexander Zverev.
OSAKA WILL HAVE TO GO THROUGH SERENA AND HALEP
In the women's draw, world number one Naomi Osaka will kick off her bid for a maiden French Open title against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Defending champion Simona Halep of Romania, the third seed, will take on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after being drawn in the same half as Osaka.
Serena Williams will face Vitalia Diatchenko in only her second match on clay this season after she retired from the Italian Open ahead of a second-round match against her sister Venus due to a knee injury.
With 23 singles Grand Slam titles to her name, the 10th-seeded American, on a quarter-final collision course with Osaka, is one short of the all-time record of Margaret Court.
One of the first-round clashes to watch is 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, with the winner likely to take on Osaka in the second round.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The third-seeded Swiss will open his quest for a second Musketeers Cup against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, the world number 73, but faces a potentially tricky quarter-final against young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas who beat him at this year's Australian Open.
Former world number one Federer, 37, is in the same half of the draw as claycourt master Rafa Nadal and could meet the Spaniard in the semis.
Defending champion Nadal, seeded second, will open up against a qualifier as he aims for a record-extending 12th title at Roland Garros.
"I had my first training today and I had good sensations," said Nadal, who was given a tour of the renovated stadium by tournament director Guy Forget after winning his first claycourt title of the season at the Italian Open.
"It was very important for me to play well in Rome, I hope it's a good sign for Roland Garros," the Spaniard, who could face Japanese Kei Nishikori in the last eight, added.
World number one Novak Djokovic, who is looking to hold all four majors for the second time in his career, will take on Hubert Hurkacz with a possible quarter-final against German Alexander Zverev.
OSAKA WILL HAVE TO GO THROUGH SERENA AND HALEP
In the women's draw, world number one Naomi Osaka will kick off her bid for a maiden French Open title against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
Defending champion Simona Halep of Romania, the third seed, will take on Australian Ajla Tomljanovic after being drawn in the same half as Osaka.
Serena Williams will face Vitalia Diatchenko in only her second match on clay this season after she retired from the Italian Open ahead of a second-round match against her sister Venus due to a knee injury.
With 23 singles Grand Slam titles to her name, the 10th-seeded American, on a quarter-final collision course with Osaka, is one short of the all-time record of Margaret Court.
One of the first-round clashes to watch is 2017 champion Jelena Ostapenko against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka, with the winner likely to take on Osaka in the second round.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Disha Patani on Working With Bharat Co-star Salman Khan: He is a Very Grounded Person
- Age No Obstacle in Talent’s Path, Says Twinkle Khanna on Mom Dimple Getting Christopher Nolan Film
- Vehicle Insurance Premium Set to Increase, IRDAI Proposes Hike in Third Party Insurance Price
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
- PUBG Mobile: Tencent Records Double Revenue Outside of China in Q1 2019
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results