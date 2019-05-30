English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra ModiPrime Minister
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Prahlad Joshi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Jitendra Singh
Kiren Rijiju
Prahalad Singh Patel
R K Singh
Hardeep Singh Puri
Mansukh L Mandaviya
Faggansingh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Ratan Lal Kataria
Renuka Singh Saruta
Roland Garros: 'Everything Feels Harder' for Serena Williams Despite French Open Progress
Serena Williams said "everything feels harder" after she easily cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Kurumi Nara.
Serena Williams beat Kurumi Nara to move into the third round (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: Serena Williams said on Thursday that "everything feels harder" after her recent injury troubles despite thrashing Japanese qualifier Kurumi Nara to step up her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.
The 37-year-old cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.
She had played only four matches heading into Roland Garros since collapsing to defeat late on in the Australian Open quarter-finals against Karolina Pliskova earlier this year.
"I have had a tough year since I twisted my ankle in Australia," said Williams.
"It's just been really tough after that. So everything definitely feels a little bit harder than normal, but at the same time, I know that it's going to get better."
Williams will face Sofia Kenin for a last-16 spot, after her fellow American received a walkover following Canadian Bianca Andreescu's withdrawal through injury.
"I know her game really well. She had a really great run in Australia, and I have been watching her," she said of Kenin, who reached the second round at the Australian Open.
"I think it will be a good match. She has a lot to bring to the table."
The three-time Roland Garros title winner had racked up her 800th career main draw win in a first-round match against Vitalia Diatchenko, which saw her unveil her 'mother, champion, queen, goddess' logo on her playing gear, despite dropping the opening set.
A mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Naomi Osaka, who famously beat Williams in a dramatic 2018 US Open final, remains a possibility after the world number one's thrilling three-set win over Victoria Azarenka.
Williams was back at her best on Thursday, hammering 10 aces and 36 winners past Nara as she looks to draw level with Margaret Court's all-time record of major singles titles.
And she was quick to play down a photo that circulated on social media last week showing her sitting in a wheelchair while on a trip to Disneyland Paris.
"I'm not going to get into that. I'm playing, and all's good."
Her last Grand Slam trophy came at the 2017 Australian Open before taking a break from the sport to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.
It is the 15th time Williams has reached the last 32 in Paris, and will be her 66th Grand Slam third-round match in total.
World number 238 Nara, who stands a mere 5ft 1in (1.55m), showed some early resistance in a marathon sixth game that featured nine deuces, saving six break points to leave her illustrious opponent frustrated.
But 10th seed Williams did break in Nara's next service game, powering a forehand return past her opponent, before serving out the opening set with ease.
The match was as good as over as a serious contest just three games into the second set, when Williams took advantage of her third break point to claim a 2-1 lead.
And Williams cantered through as Nara wilted, sealing the win on her second match point with an ace.
The 37-year-old cruised into the third round with a 6-3, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.
She had played only four matches heading into Roland Garros since collapsing to defeat late on in the Australian Open quarter-finals against Karolina Pliskova earlier this year.
"I have had a tough year since I twisted my ankle in Australia," said Williams.
"It's just been really tough after that. So everything definitely feels a little bit harder than normal, but at the same time, I know that it's going to get better."
Williams will face Sofia Kenin for a last-16 spot, after her fellow American received a walkover following Canadian Bianca Andreescu's withdrawal through injury.
"I know her game really well. She had a really great run in Australia, and I have been watching her," she said of Kenin, who reached the second round at the Australian Open.
"I think it will be a good match. She has a lot to bring to the table."
The three-time Roland Garros title winner had racked up her 800th career main draw win in a first-round match against Vitalia Diatchenko, which saw her unveil her 'mother, champion, queen, goddess' logo on her playing gear, despite dropping the opening set.
A mouthwatering quarter-final clash with Naomi Osaka, who famously beat Williams in a dramatic 2018 US Open final, remains a possibility after the world number one's thrilling three-set win over Victoria Azarenka.
Williams was back at her best on Thursday, hammering 10 aces and 36 winners past Nara as she looks to draw level with Margaret Court's all-time record of major singles titles.
And she was quick to play down a photo that circulated on social media last week showing her sitting in a wheelchair while on a trip to Disneyland Paris.
"I'm not going to get into that. I'm playing, and all's good."
Her last Grand Slam trophy came at the 2017 Australian Open before taking a break from the sport to give birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia.
It is the 15th time Williams has reached the last 32 in Paris, and will be her 66th Grand Slam third-round match in total.
World number 238 Nara, who stands a mere 5ft 1in (1.55m), showed some early resistance in a marathon sixth game that featured nine deuces, saving six break points to leave her illustrious opponent frustrated.
But 10th seed Williams did break in Nara's next service game, powering a forehand return past her opponent, before serving out the opening set with ease.
The match was as good as over as a serious contest just three games into the second set, when Williams took advantage of her third break point to claim a 2-1 lead.
And Williams cantered through as Nara wilted, sealing the win on her second match point with an ace.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- This New 'Money Meme' is Desi Twitter's 'Jugaad' For End of the Month Woes
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results