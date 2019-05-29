Roland Garros: Fourth Seed Kiki Bertens Retires from French Open with Illness

Dutch fourth seed Kiki Bertens, one of the favourites for the French Open, retired from her second round match through illness on Wednesday.The 27-year-old, a semi-finalist in 2016, was trailing Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 3-1, 40-15 when she called for the doctor, complaining she was suffering from "shaking and having no energy".Bertens was seen as a potential champion in Paris having won the Madrid title without dropping a set, the first woman to achieve the feat."I felt fine yesterday in practice but this morning I woke up at three o'clock. I was vomiting and had diarrhea all day," said Bertens."I was a little bit better before the match but it started again when I was warming up. There was no energy left."She added: "It's bad timing, it's been a great few weeks."Kuzmova goes on to face either Britain's Johanna Konta, the runner-up in Rome, or Lauren Davis of the United States for a place in the last 16.World number 46 Kuzmova had already defeated Bertens in Dubai this year before the Dutchwoman gained revenge in Miami.She has now made the last 32 of a Grand Slam for the first time.