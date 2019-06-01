Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal Sees Off David Goffin, Stefanos Tsitsipas Stopped Due to Darkness

Reigning champion Nadal survived a blip to continue his bid for a record-extending 12th French Open title with a four-set win over David Goffin, ten years to the day since his shock 2009 exit to Robin Soderling.The 17-time Grand Slam winner bounced back after an excellent third set from Belgian 27th seed Goffin to win 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and take his incredible Roland Garros win-loss record to 89-2 -- those two defeats coming against Soderling in the last 16 a decade ago and against Novak Djokovic in 2015.Nadal maintained his record of never having lost in the first week in Paris, although he withdrew injured before the third round in 2016.He powered 38 winners past Goffin on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a fourth-round clash with Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero."David is a very good player. I started the match at a good level," said Nadal. "After, in the third set, he played very well. I'm very happy to reach the last 16."Later on Friday, play was stopped due to darkness with former champion Stan Wawrinka leading Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic played until 9:42 p.m. local time until the match was halted with the Greek star 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 ahead.Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion, made short work of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3, 6-3, as the ninth seed's disappointing clay season ended on a low note.Spanish 19th seed Muguruza reached the fourth round for the sixth successive year and set up a tie with last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens.Johanna Konta became the first British woman to book a place in the second week in 36 years by thrashing Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1.Elsewhere in the men's draw, Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori edged out Serbia's Laslo Djere in an epic encounter 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6.