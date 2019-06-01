Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal Sees Off David Goffin, Stefanos Tsitsipas Stopped Due to Darkness

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal Sees Off David Goffin, Stefanos Tsitsipas Stopped Due to Darkness
French Open 2019: Rafael Nadal registered a four-set win over Belgian David Goffin. Stefanos Tsitsipas' charge to victory was halted due to bad light.
Rafael Nadal is looking for a record extending 12th title at Roland Garros. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: Reigning champion Nadal survived a blip to continue his bid for a record-extending 12th French Open title with a four-set win over David Goffin, ten years to the day since his shock 2009 exit to Robin Soderling.
The 17-time Grand Slam winner bounced back after an excellent third set from Belgian 27th seed Goffin to win 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and take his incredible Roland Garros win-loss record to 89-2 -- those two defeats coming against Soderling in the last 16 a decade ago and against Novak Djokovic in 2015.
Nadal maintained his record of never having lost in the first week in Paris, although he withdrew injured before the third round in 2016.
He powered 38 winners past Goffin on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a fourth-round clash with Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero.
"David is a very good player. I started the match at a good level," said Nadal. "After, in the third set, he played very well. I'm very happy to reach the last 16."
Later on Friday, play was stopped due to darkness with former champion Stan Wawrinka leading Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic played until 9:42 p.m. local time until the match was halted with the Greek star 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 ahead.
Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion, made short work of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3, 6-3, as the ninth seed's disappointing clay season ended on a low note.
Spanish 19th seed Muguruza reached the fourth round for the sixth successive year and set up a tie with last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman to book a place in the second week in 36 years by thrashing Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1.
Elsewhere in the men's draw, Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori edged out Serbia's Laslo Djere in an epic encounter 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6.
The 17-time Grand Slam winner bounced back after an excellent third set from Belgian 27th seed Goffin to win 6-1, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 and take his incredible Roland Garros win-loss record to 89-2 -- those two defeats coming against Soderling in the last 16 a decade ago and against Novak Djokovic in 2015.
Nadal maintained his record of never having lost in the first week in Paris, although he withdrew injured before the third round in 2016.
He powered 38 winners past Goffin on Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a fourth-round clash with Argentinian Juan Ignacio Londero.
"David is a very good player. I started the match at a good level," said Nadal. "After, in the third set, he played very well. I'm very happy to reach the last 16."
Later on Friday, play was stopped due to darkness with former champion Stan Wawrinka leading Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, (7/5), 7-6 (7/4), while Stefanos Tsitsipas and Filip Krajinovic played until 9:42 p.m. local time until the match was halted with the Greek star 7-5, 6-3, 5-5 ahead.
Garbine Muguruza, the 2016 champion, made short work of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3, 6-3, as the ninth seed's disappointing clay season ended on a low note.
Spanish 19th seed Muguruza reached the fourth round for the sixth successive year and set up a tie with last year's runner-up Sloane Stephens.
Johanna Konta became the first British woman to book a place in the second week in 36 years by thrashing Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova 6-2, 6-1.
Elsewhere in the men's draw, Japanese seventh seed Kei Nishikori edged out Serbia's Laslo Djere in an epic encounter 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 4-6, 8-6.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
-
Friday 31 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Friday 31 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: England Triumphs Over South Africa In Tournament Opener
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 | Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Ahmed & Other Skippers Attend Opening Party
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid Khan Goes From Refugee to Afghanistan Star
- Liverpool, Tottenham Set for Champions League Showdown as Madrid Sees Sea of English Supporters
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- Veeru Devgan Prayer Meet: Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Pay Last Respects
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results